One arrested in shooting at southwest Charlotte Motel 6

One person was arrested in a shooting at a Charlotte motel Tuesday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called around 2:46 a.m. to a robbery and assault at the Motel 6 in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street.

No one was found at the scene but police say a man showed up at Carolinas Medical Center-Main with a serious gunshot wound a short time later. Police say the man was shot at the motel and left before officers arrived.

The name of the person arrested has not been released.

