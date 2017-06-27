Charlotte City Council votes to repeal Extraordinary Event ordinance

The Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to repeal its Extraordinary Event ordinance Monday night.

The ordinance had been in place since 2012. It was established prior to the Democratic National Convention being held in Charlotte.

The ordinance allowed for the city manager to classify certain large-scale events as “extraordinary”. The designation would mean a different permitting process for the event and a list of items that were banned from the gathering.

However, after recent public meetings and discussions, city leaders and members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department decided that the ordinance was no longer necessary.

“It has been sort of determined that we don’t need to be using it-that in fact the police department have the tools that they need to keep people safe,” said council member Julie Eiselt.

CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney said the ordinance wasn’t giving his officers much more authority beyond what they already had.

City staffers said that more and more events had been getting declared extraordinary as of late.

“Every large event uptown became an Extraordinary Event therefore nothing was extraordinary,” explained Putney.

Before the item was repealed, Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts commended the efforts of the city staff and police department to come to an agreement regarding the fate of the ordinance.

Staffers said that the CMPD will still work with event organizers to develop a public safety plan prior to large events being held in the city.

