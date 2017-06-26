CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Lose A Close One in Home Series Opener Monday

Knights Edged by Clippers 7-6 on Monday

Jason Bourgeois Launched Two Home Runs, Added Five RBIs



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Jason Bourgeois entered the 2017 season among the Charlotte Knights all-time career leaders in a number offensive categories. On Monday, he took another big step forward.



Bourgeois launched two home runs and added five RBIs, but the Charlotte Knights fell short to the Columbus Clippers by a score of 7-6 on Monday in the opening game of their four-game series from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte.



Appearing in his 44th game of the season -- and the 344th of his Knights career -- Bourgeois went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two home runs, and five RBIs. His final hit of the night -- an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning -- was the 391st of his Knights career, which is third all-time in franchise history. He’s now just nine hits away from reaching 400. Only two players in franchise history have accumulated that feat -- Jordan Danks and Joe Borchard.



RHP Carson Fulmer (6-5, 5.47) started for the Knights and gave up seven runs on six hits over four innings. He walked three batters and was saddled with the loss. Relievers LHP Matt Purke (2.0 IP), RHP Brad Goldberg (2.0 IP), and RHP Zack Burdi (1.0 IP), kept the Clippers scoreless over the final five innings.



Providence High School product Richie Shaffer went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Clippers. Eric Stamets hit his 11th home run for the Clippers in the win.



The Knights will continue their four-game series against the Clippers from BB&T Ballpark on Tuesday. Pre-game radio coverage of Tuesday’s game will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.





