Victims, would-be robbers exchange gunfire during chase in northwest Charlotte

A home and a vehicle were struck by bullets Monday evening when a couple of would-be robbers and a homeowner exchanged gunfire in northwest Charlotte.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 3000 block of Christian Scott Lane. Police say two males attempted to break into a home, but the residents began chasing the suspects away. That's when both the victims and suspects opened fire at one another.

One of the suspects reportedly ran into the garage of a neighboring home. That neighbor then shut the garage door and trapped the suspect inside until officers arrived and took him into custody.

The second suspect got away in a car driven by an unknown female, according to police.

No one was injured during the incident, but a neighboring home and vehicle were damaged during the gunfire.

The name of the person in custody has not been released.

