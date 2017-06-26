Neighbors recall gun battle between would-be robbers and victims in attempted break-in northwest Charlotte

Alan is one of a few neighbors who remembers when the Northbrook neighborhood was being built.

Living there 17 years he says he cannot recall a time quite like Monday evening.

"At 6:30-ish, I was sitting in the living room watching TV, just got home from work, let the dogs out, started dinner, all of a sudden hear loud noises" says Alan, who thought the noise was firecrackers.

"Started walking out the door, the neighbor was leaning against my car shooting – said somebody just tried to break into their house, get in my house, get cover" Alan told WBTV.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Christian Scott Lane. Police say two men attempted to break into a home, and started shooting.

One man who lives in the house told WBTV that the suspects entered through the garage and tried to get into the house. He says they fired shots.

Neighbors say the victims and the suspects exchanged gunfire that spilled out on the street.

Alan, whose car has damage to the back passenger door and window from at least two bullets, says he understands why his neighbor shot back.

"Defending his house, defending his life. They shot their way in his house. He has a right to defend himself. He’d be dead if he didn’t have a gun," Alan says. "Unfortunately that’s the way society is now. You gotta be able to defend yourself."

On neighbors' video, you can hear the gunshots and see two men running.

At one point, a car pulls up and one of the suspects get in. The car takes off while the second suspect was running, stumbling, trying to catch up.

The second suspect can be seen crossing neighbors' lawns, trying to get away.

Another house has a bullet hole.

Amon Deontate Wigfall, 33, was arrested in the case.

One of the suspects, later identified as Wigfall, reportedly ran into the garage of a neighboring home. That neighbor then shut the garage door and trapped the suspect inside until officers arrived and took him into custody.

Wigfall was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by felon, aid and abet, felony breaking and entering and three counts of shooting into an occupied property.

The second suspect got away in a car driven by an unknown female, according to police.

No one was injured during the incident, but a neighboring home and vehicle were damaged during the gunfire.

