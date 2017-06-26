Chemical in water

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
A young woman missing from her home in Ballantyne for more than a year, is back safe with her parents. Reporter Sara-Blake Morgan is digging into how Hailey Burns got duped into running away with an older Georgia man.
The City of Charlotte intends to spend $3.2 Million to study whether to bring light rail to Lake Norman and/or the airport. It will take 18 months to complete to study.
A chemical linked to cancer and other illnesses, is discovered in Wilmington’s drinking water. The chemical is Gen-X which has been leaking from a plant in Fayetteville, flowing 80 miles down the Cape Fear river. Right now, there are no federal drinking water standards for this particular chemical.
The Supreme Court is re-instating President Trump’s travel ban. It will only affect foreign nationals who can't prove they have a legitimate relationship with someone here in the U.S. The court will hear the case next term, which begins in October.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
Police say two males attempted to break into a home, but the residents began chasing the suspects away. That's when both the victims and suspects opened fire at one another.More >>
Some might say officers in Georgia had an out-of-this-world experience when they pulled over a speeding driver and caught a glimpse of what was sitting in his passenger seat. An alien.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
Carl Ford (R-District 76) who represents Rowan and Cabarrus counties in the North Carolina General Assembly, is talking to constituents about the recently passed state budget.More >>
Rock Hill police say officers were called to the 500 block of Walnut Street around 10:29 p.m. and found a 20-year-old man in the front yard with gunshot wounds to his torso and lower extremities.More >>
