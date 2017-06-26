Life-size alien doll found buckled in passenger seat of speeding car

Police say two males attempted to break into a home, but the residents began chasing the suspects away. That's when both the victims and suspects opened fire at one another.More >>
Police say two males attempted to break into a home, but the residents began chasing the suspects away. That's when both the victims and suspects opened fire at one another.More >>
Some might say officers in Georgia had an out-of-this-world experience when they pulled over a speeding driver and caught a glimpse of what was sitting in his passenger seat. An alien.More >>
Some might say officers in Georgia had an out-of-this-world experience when they pulled over a speeding driver and caught a glimpse of what was sitting in his passenger seat. An alien.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
Carl Ford (R-District 76) who represents Rowan and Cabarrus counties in the North Carolina General Assembly, is talking to constituents about the recently passed state budget.More >>
Carl Ford (R-District 76) who represents Rowan and Cabarrus counties in the North Carolina General Assembly, is talking to constituents about the recently passed state budget.More >>
Rock Hill police say officers were called to the 500 block of Walnut Street around 10:29 p.m. and found a 20-year-old man in the front yard with gunshot wounds to his torso and lower extremities.More >>
Rock Hill police say officers were called to the 500 block of Walnut Street around 10:29 p.m. and found a 20-year-old man in the front yard with gunshot wounds to his torso and lower extremities.More >>