Life-size alien doll found buckled in passenger seat of speeding car

Some might say officers in Georgia had an out-of-this-world experience when they pulled over a speeding driver and caught a glimpse of what was sitting in his passenger seat. An alien.

Alpharetta's Department of Public Safety posted photos of the incident Sunday evening on social media and it left many people scratching their heads.

"Umm, the things you see during everyday patrol," the agency posted online with photos of a full-sized alien figure sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle, seat belt on and all.

According to DPS, a motorcycle officer pulled over a man for speeding on Georgia state route 400 near Mansell Road. This is about halfway between Alpharetta and Roswell.

Roswell? Things are starting to make sense now.

The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

But if you really want to know why the alien was in the car, that answer is still a mystery. DPS says he never really said anything about his alien passenger.

He did agree to let the officer take photos of the incident, before going on with his day.

"Does this qualify for HOV?" DPS joked on Twitter when posting the photos along with the hashtags referencing the E.T. and Independence Day movies.

