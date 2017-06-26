CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Minaya Promoted to Chicago Monday

RHP Juan Minaya Promoted to Chicago Today

RHP Gregory Infante Optioned to Charlotte from Chicago



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- RHP Juan Minaya, who has compiled a 1-0 record with a 1.42 ERA in 13 games with the Charlotte Knights this season, was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Minaya will take the roster spot in Chicago of RHP Gregory Infante, who was optioned to Charlotte today (Report TBD). Charlotte’s roster features 24 active players at this time.



Today’s promotion to Chicago is the second of the season for Minaya. He was also recalled on May 26th. In seven appearances with the White Sox this season, Minaya is 1-0 with an 8.10 ERA (10.0 IP). Infante went 0-0 with a 4.79 ERA in 19 appearances with the White Sox this year. He is 0-1 with three saves and a 2.08 ERA in 10 games for the Knights this season.



For the season, the Knights have promoted 11 different players to Chicago. RHP Tommy Kahnle (April 6), catcher Kevan Smith (April 13 & May 10), outfielder Willy Garcia (April 14 & May 2), RHP Mike Pelfrey (April 22), RHP Chris Beck (April 25), LHP David Holmberg (May 4), RHP Gregory Infante (May 15), RHP Tyler Danish (May 26), outfielder Adam Engel (May 27 & June 20), RHP Brad Goldberg (June 3), are the 10 others who have all received promotions this year.



The Knights return home to BB&T Ballpark tonight to open an eight-game homestand. The team will open up with a four-game series against the Columbus Clippers. Monday’s 7:05 p.m. game features the second Bark in the Ballpark game of the season presented by Dingo. Fans are welcome to bring their dogs to the ballpark for Monday’s opener. Pre-game radio coverage of tonight’s game will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.



