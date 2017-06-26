Rep. Carl Ford highlights budget items for Rowan County

Carl Ford (R-District 76) who represents Rowan and Cabarrus counties in the North Carolina General Assembly, is talking to constituents about the state budget.

According to Ford, the roughly $23 billion budget includes continued pay raises for teachers and state employees, more relief money for those effected by natural disasters including Hurricane Matthew, and strengthening the middle class.

Specifically for District 76, Ford pointed out that the budget included $100,000 for the East Spencer Housing Authority, $35,000 granted to China Grove for the restoration of Hanna Park, and funds to add an additional assistant district attorney for Rowan County.

"I am pleased to see the efforts included in this budget to improve lives for all North Carolinians, including tax cuts, efforts to fight human trafficking, bringing in more jobs in our justice system and growing our rainy day fund," Ford wrote in a letter to constituents.

On Monday, Governor Roy Cooper said that he would veto the state budget, calling it "short-sighted and small-minded."

An override of the veto is likely.

