Man raped date after she said she worked at an abortion clinic

Calla Hales stands in front of a group of protesters rallying in front of her abortion clinic on a recent Saturday. (Source: Photo provided to The Charlotte Observer courtesy of Calla Hales via Twitter)

A woman now living in Charlotte said a date raped her after she told him she worked at an abortion clinic in Raleigh.

Calla Hales, director of A Preferred Women’s Health Center, later saw her attacker in the crowd of protestors outside the clinic.

Hales, 27, recounted the horrifying assault 1 1/2 years ago in an article published on Monday in Cosmopolitan magazine.

On their first date a day or two earlier, Hales told the man she worked in women’s health, she told the magazine. When he texted her about specifics, she answered yes that she worked at an abortion clinic and asked if that was a problem. He replied no, she said.

On their second date, “he acted really weird the whole time,” she said. “Really standoffish. Closed off. Downright rude at times.”

About halfway through the meal, when the man went to the bathroom, Hales asked for the check. She said her date got angry but still asked her to go home with him. When she declined, he walked her to her parking spot. As she was getting into her car, he approached from behind, pulled her into the backseat and raped her, she said.

“He had me in between the seats, wrapped the seat belt around my neck, and at some point, bit me on my chest,” Hales told the magazine. “He said things like I should have expected this and that I deserved it. He asked how I could live with myself and said I should repent. That I was a Jezebel. That I was a murderer. That he was doing no worse to me than I had done to women. He said he would make me remember him.”

After about 15 minutes, a noise scared her attacker and he left. Terrified and stunned, according to Cosmopolitan, she drove to the home of friends and showed them her bruises. They wanted to call the police, but Hales declined, saying she wanted to collect herself and go home. She returned to work the next day.

“I worked all weekend and didn’t say anything to anybody,” Hales told the magazine. “But the whole time I was bleeding.”

On the Monday after the rape, Hales went to a Planned Parenthood. They gave her a blood test but recommended she go to an emergency room for stitches. Hales went to a hospital where she was least likely to encounter someone who knew her or her family, but, she said, the nurses told her to come back the next day to be evaluated by an ob-gyn to determine if she needed stitches. When she returned, the hospital staff had no record of her previous visit.

“When they couldn’t find me in the system, I opened the paperwork they gave me the day before and realized it was for a 56-year-old man with angina,” Hales told the magazine. “Finally I was like, ‘... I don’t care about anonymity anymore. I need to get seen.”

At UNC Medical Center, she received blood tests, took prophylactic antibiotics and completed a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner report that documented her injuries. She decided to file a blind, or anonymous report with the Raleigh Police Department.

“I did not want to press charges for a few reasons,” Hales says. “The idea of retribution on my parents, my friends, my business, and my staff. I didn’t know if I could survive the mental and emotional trauma of a court case at the time. There also was, and still is, a large amount of embarrassment and misplaced guilt — feeling like I should have done something to fight back, like I should have worn different clothes, that I missed a warning sign.”

Her mother and stepfather opened the first A Preferred Women’s Health Center in Raleigh in 1998, when Hales was 8. Her mother was the director of the clinics and her stepfather was the doctor. Like her three older sisters, Hales began working in the Raleigh clinic as soon as she was old enough to help. After getting a bachelor’s degree and MBA at Hofstra University in New York, she moved back and became the communication and budget coordinator before taking over the director role in January 2017.

After calling her parents to tell them what happened, Hales went to the clinic as usual to work. “I think I thought that if everything was normal, it would be OK,” she told Cosmopolitan

Within weeks, though, Hales saw her attacker in the crowd of protesters outside the clinic. Protesters began to yell things they hadn’t before, echoing words said to her during the assault.

“The protesters outside started calling me a Jezebel a lot more,” Hales said. “And I got letters in the mail saying that I deserved it.”

They also said things they could have known only from talking to her attacker or seeing her rape kit. Hales has a tattoo of a serotonin molecule on her left rib and one day, a protester asked what molecule was on her tattoo.

Hales received a barrage of anonymous text messages, phone calls and voice mails. She’d pick up the phone and hear someone breathing heavily, she told the magazine. She’d get voice mails that said, “Do you remember it?” Some days, she received hundreds of blank text messages. One night while at dinner with friends, she got a text from an unknown number that said, “That shirt looks pretty on you.”

“I lost it,” Hales told Cosmopolitan. “I had a layer of panic everywhere I went. I’d get to the clinic at 6 in the morning and not leave until 4 p.m. I wouldn’t walk outside. I’d refuse to leave until I knew there were no protesters.”

In January 2016, Hales left her birthday party early because she thought she saw her attacker in the crowd. Feeling increasingly fearful, paranoid, and alone, she decided to move to Charlotte, where the main office of A Preferred Women’s Health Center is located.

But protests at the Charlotte clinic are among the most intense in the country, Cosmopolitan reported.

The magazine recounted how about 150 demonstrators gathered outside the clinic by 10 one morning in May. A clinic volunteer got into a yelling match with protesters leaning on her car and Hales walked past the police barricade to talk to the police .

“They murder innocent babies in there,” a man yelled, his voice amplified by a speaker system.

“On the other side of the road, a swarm of people in matching teal T-shirts raised their hands in supplication toward the sky as another man with a microphone expounded on the evil unfurling inside the brick building,” the magazine reported. “A cluster of children near the front of the group clutched baby dolls. Another group waved gruesome signs that purported to show images of aborted fetuses and approached every car that drove up with pamphlets. Down the road, a group of Catholics bowed their heads in prayer.”

Protesters told a writer from the magazine that their goal is to help women, but the clinic’s office manager said their presence can be harrowing.

“We see it a lot on patients' surveys, about how mad the protesters are, about how they yell slurs,” she said. “We just had a patient get called a ‘filthy whore.’ The protesters say things about doctors, too, and that gets the patients scared.”

“It’s like trading one evil for another,” Hales said of her move from Raleigh to Charlotte..

A year and a half after the attack, Hales avoids crowds when she can and changes her appearance – sweats one day, a dress another; contacts one day, glasses another – so she is not easily recognizable, according to Cosmopolitan. She lives in a secure apartment building, but even though one of the local anti-abortion groups posted her address online, she said she’s more concerned about potential harm to her cats than to herself, the magazine reported.

Hales said it’s hard to tell whether the protests have gotten worse since Donald Trump was elected president because the protest climate around the Charlotte clinic was already so hostile, and city officials and law enforcement already didn’t provide much in the way of support, she said.

The silver lining to the election, she told Cosmopolitan, is the clinic has seen an outpouring of support from local supporters of reproductive rights. The number of people volunteering as clinic escorts and defenders has surged since November, providing a critical support system that helps patients get into the clinic safely.

If anything, the rancor of the protesters has strengthened her resolve. “There is a certain level of therapy in doing it,” she said of her work at the clinic. “I wanted to prove that I could because it’s like an angry (expletive) to the people outside.”

On that Saturday in May, she wore a black Planned Parenthood T-shirt with the words “Wicked Jezebel Feminist” scrawled across the front, a nod to the words used to describe her during and after the attack.

“They haven’t kept me from doing my job and from wanting to be a human,” Hales told Cosmopolitan. “The best thing I can do to prove them wrong is to continue to live and be a loudmouth. I mean, what could happen that’s worse than what’s already happened?”