Charlotte woman says man raped her on a date because she worked at an abortion clinic

Calla Hales stands in front of a group of protesters rallying in front of her abortion clinic on a recent Saturday. (Source: Photo provided to The Charlotte Observer courtesy of Calla Hales via Twitter)

A woman now living in Charlotte claims that a man raped her on a date after she told him she worked at an abortion clinic in Raleigh.

Calla Hales, director of A Preferred Women’s Health Center, said she later saw her attacker in the crowd of protesters outside the clinic.

Hales, 27, told her story from 1 1/2 years ago in an article published Monday in Cosmopolitan magazine.

RELATED: Abortion clinic: City wrong to issue parade permit for protest

She told the magazine that her job at an abortion clinic came up in conversation on their first date, but it was only later that she noticed the suspect acting strangely, the article notes.

On their second date, “he acted really weird the whole time,” Hales told the magazine. “Downright rude at times.”

She claims to have declined an invitation to go home with the man, which angered him to the point of raping her when she tried getting into her car in the parking lot, the magazine reported.

During the ordeal, Hales told the magazine, the man uttered anti-abortion rhetoric and told her she needed to repent and that “I was a murderer,” the article said.

Hales said she told no one about the incident, despite receiving injuries, the article said.

It was a few weeks later, Cosmopolitan said, that Hales saw her attacker in the crowd of protesters outside the clinic. Some in the group were yelling some of the exact phrases he had used during the sexual assault, she told the magazine.

Hales told the magazine she also began getting a barrage of anonymous text messages, frightening phone calls and voice mails, including someone on the phone who asked: “Do you remember it?”

Feeling increasingly fearful, Hales said she moved to Charlotte, where the main office of A Preferred Women’s Health Center is located.

It was only after moving that she discovered the protests at the Charlotte clinic are even more intense, Cosmopolitan reported.

Hales told Cosmopolitan that dealing with protesters in Charlotte has strengthened her resolve.

“They haven’t kept me from doing my job...,” she said to the magazine. “The best thing I can do to prove them wrong is to continue to live and be a loudmouth.”