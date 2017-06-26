Person killed in York County crash identified as 83-year-old woman

A person killed Monday in a York County crash has been identified by the coroner as 83-year-old Laven Turner McFarland of Morganton.

The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. on the 400 block of Hall Spencer Road, between Anderson Road and Huntington Farm Road in Rock Hill.

McFarland was the front passenger in a vehicle involved in the crash. EMS says they were transporting McFarland for treatment but she later died from her injuries.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.