Person killed in York County crash

Deputies say they were called to a robbery at the store off of Taylorsville Highway Monday.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a robbery at the store off of Taylorsville Highway Monday.More >>
The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. on the 400 block of Hall Spencer Road, between Anderson Road and Huntington Farm Road in Rock Hill.More >>
The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. on the 400 block of Hall Spencer Road, between Anderson Road and Huntington Farm Road in Rock Hill.More >>
The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. on the 2900 block of North Tryon Street.More >>
The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. on the 2900 block of North Tryon Street.More >>
The video shows the car swerving from one side of the road to the other, even passing oncoming traffic in the grass on the left and hitting a guard rail, before going airborne and landing in a wooded area.More >>
The video shows the car swerving from one side of the road to the other, even passing oncoming traffic in the grass on the left and hitting a guard rail, before going airborne and landing in a wooded area.More >>
The man was found shortly after noon in a pool on the 5600 block of Timber Falls Court in Waxhaw.More >>
The man was found shortly after noon in a pool on the 5600 block of Timber Falls Court in Waxhaw.More >>