Person killed in York County crash - | WBTV Charlotte

Person killed in York County crash

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) -

One person was killed Monday in a crash in York County, according to troopers.

The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. on the 400 block of Hall Spencer Road, between Anderson Road and Huntington Farm Road in Rock Hill.

Officials have not said how the crash may have happened or if any other injuries were reported.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly