South Pointe HS senior gunned down during a fight started on Facebook

Two Rock Hill men are in jail facing charges related to the shooting death of a South Pointe High School senior.

“It’s just heartbreaking. I lost my brother on my birthday,” Xzavier Mills said of the victim, Quan Torbit.

Monday, Mills and his friends went back to the basketball court at Sunset Park, off Sunset Drive and Roddey Road in Rock Hill, where his brother was killed the night before.

They say he was a South Pointe High School basketball player, and in his first year playing football.

On the basketball court friends of Torbit’s spray-painted the words “Long Live Backwood.” Family members say “Backwood” is a nickname Torbit went by.

Rock Hill Police say the shooting started with an argument between two girls over Facebook. They say the girls scheduled to meet at Sunset Park to physically fight on Sunday.

Neighbors say it was already a busy day at the park, with more than 50 people there, including children. Then a large group of people gathered near the basketball courts.

“There were some females fighting, then one started winning the fight, and then some people started pulling them apart and that’s really when gunshots rang out,” Officer Mark Bollinger said.

Police say Torbit was hit several times. A 20-year-old woman was hit as well. Both of the victims were taken to the hospital in private cars.

Torbit was pronounced dead at Piedmont Medical Center Sunday night. An autopsy and toxicology report are pending, according to the coroner’s office.

Police say a large crowd of people gathered at the hospital and Piedmont Medical Center staff placed the hospital on lockdown. Police say there was no threat to the hospital.

Monday afternoon, Rock Hill Police announced they arrested Demetric Houze, 26, of Rock Hill on a charge of murder in connection to the case. Timothy Holley, 20, of Rock Hill was also arrested for discharging a firearm within city limits and unlawful use of a firearm.

Holley appeared in court Monday afternoon, while Houze is scheduled to appear Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

Police do not know how the 20-year-old woman who was shot was involved in the fight. Torbit’s family says the teen was at the park to help his sister who was involved in the fight.

There is no word on what the fight was about.

