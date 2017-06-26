VIDEO: Accused impaired driver narrowly misses other vehicles, crashes

A Marshville man is recovering and facing DWI charges after a crash that was caught on video Sunday.

A viewer sent WBTV video of the incident, which happened on Highway 601 North in Cabarrus County. The video shows the car swerving from one side of the road to the other, even passing oncoming traffic in the grass on the left and hitting a guard rail, before going airborne and landing in a wooded area.

The person who shot the video said they called 911 and reported the driver before they began recording.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highways 601 and 200.

Troopers said the driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital. They said the driver was impaired from "illegal drugs," but did not specify further.

There is no word on the extent of the driver's injuries.

Investigators said the driver "didn't even know how he got to the scene."

Troopers added that more charges could be filed against the driver.

