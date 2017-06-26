Elderly man found dead in pool at Waxhaw home

An elderly man was found dead in a pool at a home in Union County Monday, according to officials.

The man was found shortly after noon in a pool on the 5600 block of Timber Falls Court in Waxhaw. Investigators are not sure how long the man had been in the pool, but said there is no reason to suspect foul play.

The man's name has not been released.

Officials said an autopsy was being performed to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.