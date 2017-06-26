Deputies ID 77-year-old man found dead in pool at Waxhaw home

Deputies have identified the man who was found dead in a pool at a home in Union County Monday as 77-year-old Raymond Peter Weigand.

Officials said Weigand was found shortly after noon in a pool on the 5600 block of Timber Falls Court in Waxhaw. Investigators are not sure how long he had been in the pool, but said there is no reason to suspect foul play.

Officials said an autopsy was being performed to determine the cause of death.

