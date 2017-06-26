Firefighters battle large fire at Charlotte scrapyard - | WBTV Charlotte

Firefighters battle large fire at Charlotte scrapyard

(Source: Charlotte Fire Department)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Emergency crews responded to a large fire at a scrapyard in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. at Queen City Recycling and Salvage on the 2900 block of North Tryon Street. Charlotte firefighters tweeted a video of the fire that showed heavy smoke and flames.

Officials have not said what may have sparked the fire or if any injuries were reported.

