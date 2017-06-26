Firefighters battle large fire at Charlotte scrapyard

Emergency crews responded to a large fire at a scrapyard in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. at Queen City Recycling and Salvage on the 2900 block of North Tryon Street. Charlotte firefighters tweeted a video of the fire that showed heavy smoke and flames.

Scrapyard fire; 2920 North Tryon; Station 11's area; DGist## pic.twitter.com/86MQJAjhI4 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 26, 2017

Officials have not said what may have sparked the fire or if any injuries were reported.

