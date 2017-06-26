Meck County DA Andrew Murray being considered for U.S. attorney position

Mecklenburg County DA Andrew Murray is being considered for the position of the U.S. attorney for the western district of North Carolina.

"DA Andrew Murray met with his staff this afternoon to confirm that he is being considered for the position of U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. He cannot comment further at this time," county officials announced Monday.

The U.S. attorney position has been filled by Jill Westmoreland Rose for the past couple of years.

Murray was an Assistant DA in Mecklenburg County after graduating law school from UNC-Chapel Hill. He earned his undergraduate degree from UNC-Charlotte.

Murray left the DA's office after four years to enter private practice.

Murray's selection must still be approved by the White House.

