Gov. Cooper to veto $23B state budget

Gov. Roy Cooper said at a news conference Monday morning that he will veto the $23 billion state budget that was passed by the General Assembly.

“We need a budget that matches the big dreams of our people,” Cooper said. “[This budget] is not the direction I envision for our state.”

Cooper said he needs to see certain changes to the budget, such as more education funding and revisions to tax policy, before he will sign it.

“By rejecting our fourth consecutive teacher pay raise – this time totaling 10 percent on average – a major middle-class tax cut and much-needed Hurricane Matthew relief, Gov. Cooper has broken some of his biggest promises to the voters, and they will hold him accountable," House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger said following Cooper's announcement. "We will too, by quickly overriding his veto.”