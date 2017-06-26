Three charged in Alexander County home break-in

Three people were arrested in connection with breaking into a home in Taylorsville last week.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, a witness called 911 saying two men and a woman were using a pry tool to gain entry to a home on Payne's Dairy Road around 6 p.m. June 22.

The witness told 911 they saw the three people steal a TV, safe and a weed eater from the property. While heading to the scene, deputies said they saw a white Toyota vehicle on Old Landfill Road.

The sheriff's office said they stopped the vehicle near Custom Framecrafters on Highway 16 South in Taylorsville and found a man and a woman inside. A second man allegedly involved in the incident was hiding inside a nearby home, deputies said.

Deputies said the second man then escaped the home and was found hiding in buses behind the Peoples Drug Store. All of the items from the break-in were recovered.

Skyler Allen Jones, 24, Dennis James Danner Jr., 36, and Tammy Diane Davis, 46 were each charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. All three were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

Jones, Danner and Davis are all expected to have their first court appearance Monday.

The sheriff's office released this statement:

Sheriff Chris Bowman would like to thank concerned citizens for taking time and watching out for neighbors and for calling in information that was given, which led to a timely arrest of these individuals.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.