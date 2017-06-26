Man seriously injured in Rock Hill shooting

A man was shot multiple times in Rock Hill Sunday night, leaving him seriously injured.

Rock Hill police say officers were called to the 500 block of Walnut Street around 10:29 p.m. and found a 20-year-old man in the front yard with gunshot wounds to his torso and lower extremities.

EMS took the man to a MedCenter Air helicopter, which airlifted the man to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. He remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

A teen was killed in another shooting in Rock Hill hours earlier.

