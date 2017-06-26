Hickory man charged in three armed robberies

A Hickory man wanted in three armed robberies has been arrested.

Gregory Allen Glisson Jr., 27, is facing charges in robberies in Hickory, Conover and Statesville over the weekend.

Overnight, deputies said they were called to another robbery at the Dollar General off of Taylorsville Highway in Stony Point.

Deputies were told the suspect, identified Glisson, went into the store and asked the clerk for cigarettes before saying he saying he was armed with a gun.

The clerk gave Glisson the cash drawer and he ran off, deputies say.

Glisson reportedly tried to catch a ride several times but was denied. He was identified as a suspect following witness interviews and found in Hickory just after midnight.

Glisson was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon in the Stony Point robbery and given a $200,000 secured bond.

Glisson had an outstanding warrant in Hickory and is considered a convicted felon. Glisson faces additional charges in the other robberies.

