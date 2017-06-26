Hornets offseason moves, NASCAR, Panthers and more - Take 3, episode 17

On this week's episode of Take 3, Ashley, Delano and Nate talk about the Hornets offseason moves, including acquiring Dwight Howard and drafting Malik Monk. They also discuss NASCAR, Panthers, and Knights Baseball.
Take 3 With WBTV Sports is a digital sports show with Ashley Stroehlein, Delano Little, and Nate Wimberly.
Each week they'll debate the hottest sports topics in local and national sports, have exclusive interviews with some of Charlotte's local sports stars, and some of your favorite guests will join them in-studio to show you the best game day cocktails, food, and even sports fashion.
You can watch Take 3 With WBTV Sports exclusively on WBTV.com and on the WBTV Sports and News App.
