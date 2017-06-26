Man wanted for murder in deadly Shelby shooting

A man shot in Shelby Sunday night has died, prompting a homicide investigation, Shelby police say.

Davaughia O'Bryant Snipes, 26, is wanted for murder in the case.

Police say Jimmy Dean Robbs Jr. was shot in the 500 block of Suttle Street before going to CHS-Cleveland around 8:25 p.m., where he later died.

No motives have been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on Snipes' whereabouts is asked to call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.

