Two injured, two being sought in Statesville home invasion

A Statesville homeowner stabbed an intruder after being shot by the intruder in their home early Monday morning.

Statesville police say a total of three people tried to break into a home on Oakland Avenue.

The intruder and victim both went to Wake Forest Baptist and are in surgery. Their condition has not been released.

Police say they are still searching for the other two people involved.

