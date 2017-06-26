WOW! Missing Charlotte teen found alive

Hello everybody! It's Christine Sperow. I'm back from some much needed time off! Today is Monday, June 26. I wanted you to get a quick look at the stories you should know about as you wake up. WBTV News This Morning is live on air now until 9 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

BREAKING: Police are on scene of a shooting in Statesville that we have our news crew on the way to right now. We'll be reporting new information live on air as soon as we get it.

NEW: We now know who police are looking for in a deadly Cleveland County shooting and we're showing his picture on air to help solve the case. We'll tell you more about the suspect, Davaghia Snipes. Maybe you can help solve the case.

Everybody is talking about the missing Ballantyne teenager who has been found alive in a completely different state! Hailey Burns vanished from her home in May of last year. We have more on how the teen was discovered all the way in Duluth, Georgia.

VIDEO ALERT: What do you do when you see a 14-year-old dangling from an amusement ride at Six Flags?? We'll show you the video of the father and his daughter came to the girl's rescue as she fell.

WEATHER ALERT: It's the summer but we're going to get a nice break from the humidity! Meteorologist Al Conklin has more on how you should prepare for the weather changes. Make sure to catch his most accurate forecast when you turn us on this morning.

