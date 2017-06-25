Two charged in deadly shooting of Rock Hill teen

Two people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Rock Hill Sunday night.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, Quantavious Torbit and a 20-year-old woman were shot in the 200 block of Sunset Drive around 6:15 p.m.

Demetric Leon Houze, 25, and Timothy M Holley, 19, were both charged in the shooting, police announced Monday.

Police say the shooting was the result of a large disturbance and fight in the area, near the park. Rock Hill police said the shooting began as fight between two girls on Facebook. The two girls then scheduled to meet near Sunset Park to fight, police said.

Torbit and the woman went to Piedmont Medical Center on South Herlong Avenue for treatment. Torbit died and the woman, struck by a stray round, suffered minor injuries, according to the police department. Family members said Davis was a senior at South Pointe High School.

Several employees said the hospital was on lockdown Sunday evening, but police said there was no threat to the hospital.

Mark Bollinger, who is the executive officer of the police department, said, "there was no shooting at or near Piedmont Medical Center." Officers said the police department did not place the hospital on lockdown.

Officers said it is a normal procedure for hospitals to go on lockdown when individuals arrive after being shot.

Rock Hill police said they believe security at the hospital instructed the lockdown because a crowd had gathered near the emergency room. Crime scene tape could be seen in front of the entrance of the hospital.

The police department tweeted about the incident just before 9 p.m.

We are investigating a shooting on Sunset Drive with 2 Vic's taken by car to PMC. PMC staff placed the hospital on lockdown. — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) June 26, 2017

Police are investigating this shooting as a homicide.

Houze was charged with murder and Holley was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

"Both individuals are still under investigation, and more charges may be pending," police say.

A man was seriously injured in shooting in Rock Hill hours later in an unrelated incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police.

