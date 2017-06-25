Police: Gunshot victim shows up at Rock Hill hospital

According to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to serve a warrant around 7:22 p.m. when the person took off in a vehicle on Jackson Street.More >>
A firefighter was injured while fighting a fire at a Gastonia apartment complex Saturday night.More >>
A tractor-trailer carrying watermelons crashed and shut down a Interstate 85 ramp in north Charlotte for some time Sunday evening.More >>
One person showed up to a Rock Hill hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday evening.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
