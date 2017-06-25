Police: Gunshot victim shows up at Rock Hill hospital

One person arrived to a hospital in Rock Hill with a gunshot wound Sunday evening.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, one person arrived to the Piedmont Medical Center on South Herlong Avenue with a gunshot injury.

The shooting occurred somewhere in the city, officers said. It is unclear what time the shooting occurred.

Police said there was no threat to the hospital. A nurse said the hospital was on lockdown.

Officers said it is a normal procedure for hospitals to go on lockdown when individuals arrive after being shot. Police would not say whether the hospital was actually on lockdown.

Crime scene tape could be seen in front of the entrance of the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.