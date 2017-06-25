One killed, one injured in Rock Hill shooting

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Rock Hill Sunday evening.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, a man and woman were shot in the 200 block of Sunset Drive around 6:15 p.m. The two victims were then driven to the Piedmont Medical Center on South Herlong Avenue, officers said.

The man died and the woman received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the police department.

Several employees said the hospital was on lockdown, but police said there was no threat to the hospital.

Mark Bollinger, who is the executive officer of the police department, said "there was no shooting at or near Piedmont Medical Center." Officers said the police department did not place the hospital on lockdown.

Officers said it is a normal procedure for hospitals to go on lockdown when individuals arrive after being shot.

Rock Hill police said they believe security at the hospital instructed the lockdown because a crowd had gathered near the emergency room. Crime scene tape could be seen in front of the entrance of the hospital.

The police department tweeted about the incident just before 9 p.m.

We are investigating a shooting on Sunset Drive with 2 Vic's taken by car to PMC. PMC staff placed the hospital on lockdown. — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) June 26, 2017

The victim's name has not been released.

Police are investigating this shooting as a homicide.

No arrests have been made in this shooting. Police do not have a description of the shooter(s).

