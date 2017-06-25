Tractor-trailer carrying watermelons crashes, shuts down I-85 ramp

A tractor-trailer carrying watermelons crashed on the side of Interstate 85 ramp in north Charlotte Sunday evening. The crash resulted in the ramp being shut down for several hours.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle wreck occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on the I-85 northbound ramp onto I-77 northbound.

Troopers said it could take crews several hours before they can move the tractor-trailer because the vehicle was carrying watermelons. Since the vehicle's roof was caved in, Highway Patrol said crews will have to collect the watermelons before they can move the tractor-trailer.

No one was hurt in the rollover wreck.

It is unclear what time the ramp is expected to reopen. Troopers have not said what caused the crash.

