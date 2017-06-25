Missing teen from Ballantyne found alive in Georgia, man in custody

A tractor-trailer carrying watermelons crashed and shut down a Interstate 85 ramp in north Charlotte for some time Sunday evening.More >>
A tractor-trailer carrying watermelons crashed and shut down a Interstate 85 ramp in north Charlotte for some time Sunday evening.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
A firefighter was injured while fighting a fire at a Gastonia apartment complex Saturday night.More >>
A firefighter was injured while fighting a fire at a Gastonia apartment complex Saturday night.More >>
Organizers estimate that 8,000 people gathered to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Concord Sunday.More >>
Organizers estimate that 8,000 people gathered to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr in Concord Sunday.More >>
After Superintendent Ann Clark shook the last hand at graduation, reality began to sink in. She’s about to leave the school district that has been her family for 34 years.More >>
After Superintendent Ann Clark shook the last hand at graduation, reality began to sink in. She’s about to leave the school district that has been her family for 34 years.More >>