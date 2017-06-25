Missing teen from Ballantyne found alive in Georgia, man in custody

A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia.

Hailey Burns vanished from her home in Ballantyne in May 2016.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a Charlotte special agent received information that Burns was in the Atlanta area. The FBI said Burns was found at a home on Seneca Trail in Duluth, Georgia.

Officials said 31-year-old Michael Ren Wysoloyski was taken into custody in Georgia. Wysoloyski is facing a number of state charges, a spokesperson with the FBI said.

Wysoloyski was charged with false imprisonment, sodomy/aggravated sodomy, interference with custody and cruelty to children involving first-degree deprivation.

Burns has been reunited with her parents. The FBI said Burns' parents "are grateful for the outpouring of support they have received while she’s been missing, but they ask for privacy at this time to focus on their daughter."

In 2016, Burns' father said she left a diary behind that detailed a plan to run away with a 32-year-old man she met online.

PREVIOUS: Family fears missing Ballantyne teen ran off with older man she met online

“He gradually wormed his way into her good graces, he coerced her into listening to him and not following our directions and the next thing I knew my daughter wasn’t communicating with me,” the father said.

Family members said Burns has Asperger Syndrome.

Wysoloyski may face additional charges.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.