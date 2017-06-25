National marketing firm relocating to new uptown Charlotte office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Matt Kaminer | The Charlotte Observer) - Eric Mower + Associates, a marketing firm based in Syracuse, N.Y., is relocating its Charlotte office to the new 615 South College office tower developed by Portman Holdings.

EMA’s new location on the third floor of the building, which opened on May 18, will accommodate additional staff for the agency in Charlotte, one of nine offices the firm has across the eastern U.S. The space will have collaborative and private office spaces.

“We want an office that is flexible and attractive. A place where great ideas are brought to life and where our staff and our clients feel energized,” said Rick Lyke, EMA senior vice president.

The 18-story 615 South College is a 371,000 square-foot Class-A office building. Visible from Interstate-277, the building features two-story balconies with views of both downtown and South End Charlotte.

“We are excited to welcome Eric Mower + Associates to 615 South College,” said Travis Garland, Director of Leasing for Portman Holdings. “It is an ideal location for local and global businesses, offering the best of Uptown’s amenities and convenient connectivity.” Garland, along with Trinity Partners, represented the landlord in lease negotiations.

Other tenants in the building include Regions Bank, co-working firm WeWork and accounting firm BDO.