Person escapes Gastonia apartment fire, firefighter injured

A firefighter was injured while responding to a fire at a Gastonia apartment complex Saturday night.

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, the fire occurred around 11:23 p.m. at a apartment in the 2200 block of Pineview Lane.

Firefighters said they saw smoke and flames visible from the two-story apartment.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes, firefighters said.

One person was home when the fire started, but managed to escape, according to crews.

A firefighter was injured and taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Crews did not release any information on the extent of the firefighter's injuries or how the firefighter was injured.

The fire was started by food that was cooking in an oven and left unattended, the fire department said.

