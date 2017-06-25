Man arrested, accused of leading deputies in Gaston Co chase

A man is in custody in connection with leading deputies on a chase in Gastonia Saturday night.

According to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to serve a warrant to 32-year-old Tuwan Tran around 7:22 p.m.

Deputies say the chase began when Tran left the area in a vehicle on Jackson Street. The chase ended on South York Road and Stage Coach Road.

The chase lasted nearly an hour, deputies said. Tran was the only person inside the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Tran received minor injuries when he was arrested.

Tran was charged with resisting a public officer, reckless driving, injury to property and fleeing in a motor vehicle to elude arrest. Tran is also facing several weapon charges.

Tran was placed in the Gaston County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

