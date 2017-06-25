Man shot, killed inside west Charlotte bar

A man was killed in a shooting inside a bar in west Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting occurred around 10:43 p.m. inside the Tropical Bar, Restaurant and Game Room in the 4700 block of Tuckaseegee Road.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man inside the bar with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he died.

CMPD tweeted about the homicide shortly before 11:30 p.m.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation at 4709 Tuckaseegee. 1 adult male has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 25, 2017

Officers believe the victim and shooter are acquaintances. The victim and shooter were both inside the bar when the shooting occurred.

The victim's name has not been released.

No arrests have been made in this shooting. So far, Charlotte has had 47 homicides in 2017.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.