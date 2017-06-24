Former NC college football player fatally shot outside Raleigh restaurant

According to WNCT, Lennon was a former football player for East Carolina University. He was an ECU football defensive back from 2011 to 2015.More >>
According to WNCT, Lennon was a former football player for East Carolina University. He was an ECU football defensive back from 2011 to 2015.More >>
A man accused of firing near 100 shots in uptown Charlotte in February is scheduled to perform at a nightclub in Charlotte Sunday, the Charlotte Observer reported Saturday.More >>
A man accused of firing near 100 shots in uptown Charlotte in February is scheduled to perform at a nightclub in Charlotte Sunday, the Charlotte Observer reported Saturday.More >>
A serious crash on Interstate 85 in Rowan County shut down all lanes for nearly two hours Saturday afternoon.More >>
A serious crash on Interstate 85 in Rowan County shut down all lanes for nearly two hours Saturday afternoon.More >>
In counties all over North Carolina, colorful rocks painted with uplifting messages have been hidden for others to find.More >>
In counties all over North Carolina, colorful rocks painted with uplifting messages have been hidden for others to find.More >>
The weekend is beginning with clouds and a few sprinkles after overnight rain and storms rolled through our viewing area Friday night.More >>
The weekend is beginning with clouds and a few sprinkles after overnight rain and storms rolled through our viewing area Friday night.More >>