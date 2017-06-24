Motorcyclist injured in wreck on I-85 in Rowan County

A serious crash on Interstate 85 in Rowan County shut down all of the lanes for nearly two hours Saturday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred around 4:40 p.m. on I-85 near Exit 68. Troopers said a motorcyclist pulled off onto the shoulder of the road due to rain.

The motorcyclist was then struck in the back and shoulder area by a car, because the driver could not see due to the inclement weather.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-NorthEast with minor injuries.

No one else was injured in the wreck.

There will be no charges filed in the crash, Highway Patrol said.

