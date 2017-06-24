Crash shuts down I-85 in Rowan County for nearly two hours - | WBTV Charlotte

Crash shuts down I-85 in Rowan County for nearly two hours

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
Rowan County, NC -

A serious crash on Interstate 85 in Rowan County shut down all lanes for nearly two hours Saturday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred around 4:40 p.m. near Exit 68. Troopers said the crash involved a motorcycle. 

Troopers did not say whether anyone was injured in the wreck. 

