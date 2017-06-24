Man arrested in connection with uptown Charlotte shootout expected to perform Sunday

A man accused of firing near 100 shots in uptown Charlotte in February is scheduled to perform at a nightclub in Charlotte Sunday, the Charlotte Observer reported Saturday.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Sammie Benson, who is known as Blac Youngsta, is a rapper and is expected to perform at the nightclub Label on the North Caorlina Music Factory Boulevard Sunday night.

Benson was arrested along with two other men, Fredrick Black and Antavius Gardner, in connection with nearly 100 shots that were fired in uptown Charlotte during the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) tournament weekend.

The three men were each charged with six counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle and one felony count of conspiracy. Police say all three men turned themselves in to police after warrants were issued for their arrest.

Police said the charges are not based on the number of rounds - but on the number of apartments and vehicles that were hit.

Benson's attorney said his client had a van but was not involved in the shooting.

"Mr Benson had rented the van, had reported it stolen but denies any involvement," Attorney Rob Corbett told WBTV. "He was in Charlotte for part of the CIAA festivities, probably left though before everything happened and, as I indicated, reported the van but he did have personal belongings inside the van when it was recovered."

Benson's attorney also said his client "realized there was a warrant for his arrest rather than prolong the process, made arrangements to travel to Charlotte to turn himself in."

The shooting happened near the area where parties for CIAA weekend were being held, but investigators say the shooting is not related to any official CIAA-sanctioned events.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Benson released a mixtape this month titled “I’m Innocent,” and announced an “I’m Innocent” tour for 15 cities.

Several national lifestyle websites – including The Source, XXL, Complex and BET – reported that one of the targets of the shootout may have been a rapper who goes by the stage name Young Dolph. According to the Charlotte Observer, Young Dolph made a mixtape in April which referenced the shooting and included songs on the tape titled “100 Shots,” “In Charlotte” and “But I’m Bulletproof.”

