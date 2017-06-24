Extradition to Charlotte approved for accused killers of Uber driver

44-year-old Mario Johnis Medina-Chevez was kidnapped in May while on an Uber shift, and found dead days later in Rock Hill. (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg police)

James Stevens (left) and Diontray Adams (right) face an extradition hearing Friday in Maryland to determine if they’ll be sent to Charlotte to face charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery. (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (LaVendrick Smith | The Charlotte Observer) - A Maryland judge on Friday approved the extradition to Charlotte for two men accused of kidnapping and murdering an Uber driver.

In May, police in Marlyand stopped the two men, 24-year-old Diontray Adams and 20-year-old James Stevens, driving an SUV that belonged to Mario Johnis Medina-Chevez, 44, of Charlotte.

Medina-Chevez had gone missing while working a shift as an Uber driver. His disappearance sparked days of searching from police, friends and family.

Police said Adams and Stevens were found driving Medina-Chevez’s SUV in Maryland days after he went missing. Medina-Chevez was later found dead in Rock Hill, his body badly beaten.

Adams, who had Medina-Chevez’s credit card, was initially charged with financial credit card fraud and outstanding Maryland warrants at the time of his arrest, while Stevens was charged with possession of the stolen vehicle.

The two now both face additional charges of murder, kidnapping and robbery.

They are being held in Annapolis, Md., until officials from Charlotte bring them back.

