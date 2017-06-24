Child riding bike struck by vehicle in west Charlotte

A child was injured in a hit-and-run in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a child was riding a bike around 12 p.m. on Westcliff Drive when they were then struck by a vehicle.

MEDIC said the child was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

The child has minor injuries, according to police.

