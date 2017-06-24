Man wanted in Subway armed robbery, considered 'armed and dangerous'

No one was injured in an armed robbery in Conover Saturday morning.

The armed robbery happened around 10 a.m. at a Subway restaurant on North Carolina Highway 16, Conover police said.

Police said a man entered the Subway and informed the clerk he had a gun. The man then demanded that she give him the money in the register, officers said.

Officers said the robber is described as a white male.

Police said the man fled the scene in his vehicle which was occupied by approximately two people. The man then headed in an unknown direction, police said.

Conover police said the man is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you're asked to call the Conover Police Department at (828) 464-4698.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.