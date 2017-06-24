Man wanted in Conover Subway armed robbery

No one was injured in an armed robbery in Conover Saturday morning.

The armed robbery happened at the Subway restaurant on Highway 16, police said. Officers did not say what time the robbery occurred.

Officers said the robber is described as a white male. Police said the man fled the scene after receiving money.

Detectives are checking area businesses for possible surveillance pictures.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you're asked to call the Conover Police Department at (828) 464-4698.

