Man being sought in armed robbery at Concord hotel

A man is wanted for robbing a Concord hotel at gunpoint Friday night.

According to the Concord Police Department, the armed robbery occurred around 11:35 p.m. at the Hampton Inn on Dickens Place.

Police said the man displayed a handgun and demanded money from a employee. The man then fled the scene after receiving the money, officers said.

No injuries were reported.

Employees were unable to get a description of the man's vehicle, officers say.

If you have any information regarding the armed robbery, you're asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

