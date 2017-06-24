One killed in Rock Hill crash

A person was killed in a serious crash in York County Saturday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle wreck occurred around 6:40 a.m. on Billy Wilson Road in Rock Hill.

Troopers said the driver of a 2008 Honda Accord ran off the right side of the road, struck multiple trees and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire, troopers said.

The driver died on scene, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers have not said whether speed or alcohol are factors in this crash.

No names have been released.

