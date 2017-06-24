FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, damaging winds possible in Saturday storms

The weekend is beginning with clouds and a few sprinkles after overnight rain and storms rolled through our viewing area Friday night.

Although it doesn't look like there's much on the radar as of Saturday morning - either here or upstream - there is a front just to our west that will be moving through Saturday. This will provide the trigger for the chance of afternoon storm development.

It appears that most of the storms will hold off until after lunchtime, then from there, a line will develop in the foothills late Saturday afternoon, which will move into the Piedmont Saturday evening.

There is a marginal threat for severe weather just south of the I-40 corridor which means isolated severe storms are possible. Heavy rain and lightning can be a threat with any storm that occurs Saturday (as with all thunderstorms), but the biggest severe threat would be from damaging straight-line winds.

This will be the topper of a quite unsettled week.

We're at just under 2" of rain in Charlotte from over the last seven days. Since the ground is saturated, we'll also watch out for any minor localized flooding that could develop under any slow-moving heavy thunderstorms Saturday evening.

Once this front has passed, Sunday will be a real winner with sunshine, falling humidity and highs in the mid-80s. These pleasant and comfortable conditions will last through most of next week!

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

