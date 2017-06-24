FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, damaging winds possible during Saturday storms

5:10 p.m.

Saturday has been declared a First Alert Day due to a cold front bringing the possibility of showers and thunderstorms. The First Alert Day continues to be in effect for several more hours until the front passes.

The front is currently in the foothills of North Carolina as of Saturday afternoon, and the front is pushing to the east/southeast. As the front progresses, it brings the possibility of heavy rain, gusty winds and even small hail. Some cells may not have much lightning but don’t let that fool you.

The other factors can still cause problems – especially if you are traveling or have outdoor activities.

If you are in the mountains, the front has already cleared the area, so you can expect a decent Saturday evening. For those in the mountains, the rain chances are over.

Give it a few more hours and the front will be out of our hair. Showers will be possible through midnight but we will begin to clear out and dry out after that Sunday morning.

Sunday will be beautiful! Dewpoints were in the 70s Saturday, which felt quite tropical ahead of the front. Behind it, we will enjoy more sun, lower rain chances and lower humidity levels starting Sunday.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

9:42 a.m.

The weekend is beginning with clouds and a few sprinkles after overnight rain and storms rolled through our viewing area Friday night.

Although it doesn't look like there's much on the radar as of Saturday morning - either here or upstream - there is a front just to our west that will be moving through Saturday. This will provide the trigger for the chance of afternoon storm development.

It appears that most of the storms will hold off until after lunchtime, then from there, a line will develop in the foothills late Saturday afternoon, which will move into the Piedmont Saturday evening.

There is a marginal threat for severe weather just south of the I-40 corridor which means isolated severe storms are possible. Heavy rain and lightning can be a threat with any storm that occurs Saturday (as with all thunderstorms), but the biggest severe threat would be from damaging straight-line winds.

This will be the topper of a quite unsettled week.

We're at just under 2" of rain in Charlotte from over the last seven days. Since the ground is saturated, we'll also watch out for any minor localized flooding that could develop under any slow-moving heavy thunderstorms Saturday evening.

Once this front has passed, Sunday will be a real winner with sunshine, falling humidity and highs in the mid-80s. These pleasant and comfortable conditions will last through most of next week!

- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

