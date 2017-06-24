Driver being sought in fatal hit-and-run in Lancaster County

A bicyclist was struck and killed in Lancaster County Friday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Pageland Highway near Deerwood Road.

Troopers said the driver hit 42-year-old Richard B. Sims from behind and then fled from the scene. Sims was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Deputies believe the car involved is either a 2014 white Nissan Altima or Maxima. The vehicle would have possible damage to the right front and right side mirror, according to troopers.

If you have any information in this fatal hit-and-run, you're asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621.

