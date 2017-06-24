Metro Diner shares biscuits and gravy recipe

Biscuits and sausage gravy

2 cups - Margarine, melted

2 ½ cups - Flour

1 Gallon - Milk

1 TBS - Salt

1 TBS - Pepper

2 ½ pounds - Pork Sausage

Your Favorite Biscuits, make them or go out and buy some!

1. Break up Pork Sausage and press flat on a baking sheet. Cook thoroughly and set aside.

2. In a large sauce pan, melt margarine then, over medium heat, gradually add flour stirring constantly.

3. Cook for 1 minute or until it starts to thicken.

4. Stir in milk slowly. Add salt and pepper.

5. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

6. Thoroughly crumble the sausage to ¼ inch pieces and stir into sauce including all of the rendered fat from the cook process.

Break open two biscuits and place in the bottom of a large bowl. Cover in sausage gravy. Enjoy!